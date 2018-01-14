Entertainment
January 14, 2018 3:26 pm
Updated: January 14, 2018 3:32 pm

UK party suspends leader’s girlfriend over racist remarks about Meghan Markle

By Staff The Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM on January 9, 2018 in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
LONDON – The U.K. Independence Party has suspended the girlfriend of the party’s leader after she reportedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry‘s fiancee Meghan Markle.

In a statement, Jo Marney apologized for the “shocking language” she used in a series of text messages to a friend, but said they had been “taken out of context.”

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the 25-year-old Marney made offensive comments about Markle and black people, including calling them “ugly.”

Markle, who will wed Harry in May, has spoken out about being biracial and how that affected her acting career.

Party leader Henry Bolton said Marney’s membership in the party was suspended immediately. Marney doesn’t hold an official post in the party.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

