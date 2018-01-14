Sports
January 14, 2018 1:52 pm

Flames place forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve, recall Ryan Lomberg

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Jaromir Jagr, left, of the Czech Republic, celebrates his first goal as a Calgary Flame with teammate Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings, in Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Flames placed forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve Sunday and recalled forward Ryan Lomberg from the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.

Jagr has a lower-body injury. The move was retroactive to Dec. 31.

The 45-year-old Czech has one goal and six assists in 22 games this season.

Lomberg has 11 points (4-7) in 33 games this season with the Heat.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

