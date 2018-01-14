Flames place forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve, recall Ryan Lomberg

The Calgary Flames placed forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve Sunday and recalled forward Ryan Lomberg from the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.

Jagr has a lower-body injury. The move was retroactive to Dec. 31.

The 45-year-old Czech has one goal and six assists in 22 games this season.

Lomberg has 11 points (4-7) in 33 games this season with the Heat.