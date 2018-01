Hamilton’s overtime goal lifts Calgary past Minnesota 3-2

Dougie Hamilton scored 2:39 into overtime to lift the Calgary Flames over the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist and Johnny Gaudreau added three assists for the Flames, who began a four-game trip with a season-high fourth straight win. Mike Smith made 33 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota, which lost for just the third time in its last 14 home games — two of which were in overtime.

After Smith stopped Ryan Suter on a breakaway, Gaudreau outraced Jason Zucker to the puck going the other way. Gaudreau waited and fed Hamilton for a one-timer.

It’s the second straight game-winning goal for Hamilton. He scored with 16 seconds left Saturday as Calgary beat Anaheim 3-2.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Granlund got the Wild within one by beating Smith high on the glove side 7:16 into the final period. He has five goals in his past seven games.