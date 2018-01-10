Hockey
Hamilton’s overtime goal lifts Calgary past Minnesota 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, top center, skates away as Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton (27) is congratulated on his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. The Flames won 3-2. Spurgeon scored the game-tying goal in the third period for the Wild.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Dougie Hamilton scored 2:39 into overtime to lift the Calgary Flames over the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist and Johnny Gaudreau added three assists for the Flames, who began a four-game trip with a season-high fourth straight win. Mike Smith made 33 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota, which lost for just the third time in its last 14 home games — two of which were in overtime.

After Smith stopped Ryan Suter on a breakaway, Gaudreau outraced Jason Zucker to the puck going the other way. Gaudreau waited and fed Hamilton for a one-timer.

It’s the second straight game-winning goal for Hamilton. He scored with 16 seconds left Saturday as Calgary beat Anaheim 3-2.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Granlund got the Wild within one by beating Smith high on the glove side 7:16 into the final period. He has five goals in his past seven games.

