The Calgary Flames came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the L-A Kings Thursday 4-3 at the Saddledome.

The Flames got goals from Sean Monahan, his 19th, as well as Michael Ferland, Troy Brouwer, and Mark Jankowski.

“Tonight’s a good step for us and we’ve got to keep going from there.” – Sean Monahan pic.twitter.com/cpGnKWjTvW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 5, 2018

“We’re at that point in the season where we have to do whatever we can to get wins.” – Troy Brouwer pic.twitter.com/DwaCJ62Kdn — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 5, 2018

Johnny Gaudreau picked up two assists for the Flames.

The Flames outshot the Kings 41-31 and will next play Anaheim on Saturday in Calgary.