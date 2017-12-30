Sports
Calgary Flames lose it’s third straight falling 2-1 to Ducks

By The Canadian Press

Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell, right, of Sweden, reacts after scoring as Calgary Flames center Matt Stajan skates away during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. The Ducks won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Rickard Rakell scored in his fourth straight game to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.

The Ducks have won three of four following a three-game skid and 26 of 27 at home against Calgary. John Gibson made 22 saves and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks.

Mike Smith stopped 39 shots and Micheal Ferland got his 15th goal, but Calgary lost its third straight.
Rakell made it 2-1 with a power-play one-timer from Ryan Getzlaf 2:17 into the third period. It was Rakell’s 12th goal.

Fowler opened the scoring 3:48 into the game when he fired a backhander past an outstretched Smith.

The Ducks thought they went up 2-0 with time running out in the first when the puck crossed the goal line, but upon video review, it was determined Ryan Kesler kicked it in and the goal was disallowed.

Next up, the Flames host the Chicago Blackhawks in New Years Eve action.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

