Elks ride Blanchard’s leg to win over Lions 19-17

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EDMONTON – Vincent Blanchard kicked four field goals as the Edmonton Elks continued their stellar start to the CFL season, holding on for a 19-17 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

The Elks, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, moved back into sole possession of first place in the West Division at 5-1.

The Lions remained in last place in the West, dropping to 1-4. B.C.’s lone win came against Edmonton, a 36-24 victory on July 4 in Kelowna, B.C.

After Lions’ starting quarterback Nathan Rourke left the game following what appeared to be a shoulder injury when he was sacked on the opening drive, Edmonton’s defence came up big before the five-minute mark as B.C. backup Chase Brice had his arm clipped on a pass and the ball went up in the air before landing in the waiting arms of lineman Gavin Meyer, leading to a 38-yard field goal by Blanchard.

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The Lions came roaring back as Keon Hatcher made a nice 40-yard catch to set up a one-yard TD plunge by Zander Horvath.

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Edmonton reclaimed the lead midway through the second quarter after an interception by Tyrell Ford eventually set up a four-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to T.J. Luther.

The Elks extended their league on their next drive as a 54-yard passing play to Joshua Cephus led to a 26-yard Blanchard field goal.

Brice was picked off a third time by JJ Ross, leading to another Blanchard field goal to end the first half with Edmonton up 16-7.

Blanchard kicked his fourth field goal from 16 yards out late in the third.

The Lions marched back early in the fourth quarter and got an 11-yard TD catch by Hatcher.

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The B.C. defence then made a huge play as they forced a fumble that was recovered on the Edmonton 19 by Matt Spatny. Sean Whyte kicked a 19-yard field goal to cut the Elks’ lead to 19-17.

Edmonton had a big defensive stand to turn the ball over on downs with 41 seconds left, allowing them to run out the clock.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, July 25.

Elks: Visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.