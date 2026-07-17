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Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out QB Collaros for Sunday

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 6:45 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) looks for a pass during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in Hamilton on Sunday, July 5, 2026. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) looks for a pass during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in Hamilton on Sunday, July 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
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Quarterback Dru Brown is expected to be under centre for the second week in a row for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

The Bombers have already ruled out usual starting quarterback Zach Collaros to face the still winless Ottawa RedBlacks in their week seven matchup. Collaros will miss a second consecutive game with a neck injury after sitting out of Friday’s practice.

“I think anytime somebody misses out on something they love to do, it’s got to be tough for them,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea.

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Brown now gets the chance to play his former team that demoted him to the backup quarterback position before trading him to the Bombers last month.

In his first start of the season last week, Brown completed all but six passes, as he went 25 of 31 for 339 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win over the Toronto Argonauts.

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A few other key pieces on offence are listed as questionable to play, including both receiver Nic Demski (ankle) and running back Brady Oliveira (hip). Both players practiced in full on Friday, though, and should be in the lineup.

Offensive linemen Tui Eli (ankle) and Ethan Vibert (illness) are also questionable, while defensive tackle Cam Lawson is doubtful to play due to a hip problem.

Six other players have also been ruled out for their game against the RedBlacks including receiver Kevens Clercius (knee), linebacker Jaiden Woodbey (calf), linebacker Lane Novak (knee), defensive back Ethan Ball (thigh), as well as defensive linemen Tanner Schmekel (calf) and Da’Shaan Dixon (hip).

The 3-2 Bombers travel to the nation’s capital for a 6:00 pm kickoff on Sunday.

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