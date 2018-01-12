Flames top Panthers 4-2 for sixth straight win

Mikael Backlund had an empty-net goal and a pair of assists, helping lift the Calgary Flames to their sixth straight victory with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames, and David Rittich stopped 41 shots in his first start in seven games.

Evgenii Dadanov scored both goals for the Panthers, breaking a 19-game goal drought. James Reimer made 25 saves in his 16th consecutive start, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers from their fourth loss in five games.

Tkachuk put Calgary ahead 2-1 on his goal at 10:38 of the second period when Travis Hamonic’s shot bounced off Reimer’s right skate and Tkachuk poked in the rebound.

Gaudreau stretched the Flames’ lead to 3-1 on his power-play goal with 3:45 left in the second. Gaudreau’s shot from the left circle went under Reimer’s arm, off the post and into the net.

The Panthers closed to 3-2 on Dadanov’s second goal with 6:57 left in the third. Dadanov fired a shot from the right side that beat Rittich.