Sports
January 5, 2018 3:40 pm

Calgary Flames head coach seen swearing, tossing stick in angry rant towards team

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan unleashed his frustration with the team’s performance as of late when he stopped practice with an obscenity-laced rant Friday.

A A

WARNING: This article contains language some readers might find offensive.

The head coach of the Calgary Flames appears to be unhappy with how his team has been performing as of late, which can be seen in video that emerged Friday showing him tossing a stick into the stands during a profanity-laced tirade aimed at the team.

Glen Gulutzan can be heard yelling profanities at the players as he skates around the ice in a mid-practice rant.

“This is it? This is it?” he can be heard yelling.

Story continues below

“One f***ing game.”

In total, Gulutzan yells more than 10 profanities at his players/team members, who are seen silently standing on the ice watching. He also throws a hockey stick into the stands part-way through the rant.

The team is on a two-game winning streak, coming away from Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-3 win. Currently, the team is fighting for a playoff spot, sitting three points out of a wild card position.

Gulutzan finishes his rant by yelling “let’s f***ing practice, let’s go!” and waving his empty hands in the air before several sticks are heard hitting the ice.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Flame
Calgary Flames Head Coach Glen Gulutzan
Calgary Flames head coach profanity-laced rant
Calgary Flames head coach rant
Calgary Flames Head Coach swearing in practive
Calgary Flames head coach swearing rant
Calgary Flames head coach swearing video
Calgary Flames head coach swears at team
Calgary Flames Head Coach swears in video
Calgary Flames Head Coach throws stick
Glen Gulutzan Swearing Video

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News