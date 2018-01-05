Calgary Flames head coach seen swearing, tossing stick in angry rant towards team

WARNING: This article contains language some readers might find offensive.

The head coach of the Calgary Flames appears to be unhappy with how his team has been performing as of late, which can be seen in video that emerged Friday showing him tossing a stick into the stands during a profanity-laced tirade aimed at the team.

Glen Gulutzan can be heard yelling profanities at the players as he skates around the ice in a mid-practice rant.

“This is it? This is it?” he can be heard yelling.

“One f***ing game.”

In total, Gulutzan yells more than 10 profanities at his players/team members, who are seen silently standing on the ice watching. He also throws a hockey stick into the stands part-way through the rant.

The team is on a two-game winning streak, coming away from Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-3 win. Currently, the team is fighting for a playoff spot, sitting three points out of a wild card position.

Gulutzan finishes his rant by yelling “let’s f***ing practice, let’s go!” and waving his empty hands in the air before several sticks are heard hitting the ice.