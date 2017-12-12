Former Calgary Flames defenceman Zarley Zalapski dead at 49

Former Calgary Flames defenceman Zarley Zalapski has died at the age of 49, according to a statement from the team.

“We are deeply saddened with the news of Zarley’s passing,” president and CEO Ken King said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We are proud that Zarley wore the Flames jersey; made Calgary his home following his playing career; represented our alumni executive; and we will always remember him as a member of the Flames family.”

Zalapski was born in Edmonton on April 22, 1968.

The left-shooter was drafted to the NHL in 1986 at the age of 18 to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He played for the Flames from 1993 to 1997, when he then played for the Montreal Canadiens for one season before playing for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1999/2000 season.

“This is a terrible loss of a man with great character who truly loved the game of hockey. We express our sincere condolences to the Zalapski family,” King said.

Zalapski also played for Team Canada and took to the ice in Calgary in the 1988 Winter Olympic Games.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Zarley Zalapski. Team Canada man all the way! –T Renney pic.twitter.com/lmNiLb7Jow — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2017

Many current and former NHL players took to Twitter to share condolences and fond memories of Zalapski.

Sad news for @NHLFlames Family as Zarley Zalapski has passed away. ZZ was a great teammate, may he RIP and condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/dz3FkuD6gb — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) December 12, 2017

There is a brotherhood of all players @NHL It doesn't matter if you played 1, 500 or 1500 games, if you are CAD, US, RUS, SWE or anything else when a player as young as Zarley Zalapski passes a part of you hurts. Played against him, didn't know him, doesn't matter. #warrior RIP https://t.co/o6HveKWTnx — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) December 12, 2017