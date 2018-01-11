Sports
January 11, 2018 10:27 pm

The Calgary Flames make it five wins in a row

By Canadian Press The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames right wing Troy Brouwer (36) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Both players were given fighting major penalties. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Mike Smith made 33 saves, and the Calgary Flames beat the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Micheal Ferland, Sam Bennett, Mark Jankowski and Matthew Tkachuk also scored to help the Flames improve to 11-5-4 on the road. Gaudreau has nine assists and 10 points during a five-game points streak.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning lost All-Star defenceman Victor Hedman midway through the second with a lower-body injury.

Hedman was hit on side of his left knee during a collision with Calgary’s Garnet Hathaway and needed assistance to the locker room. In Tuesday night’s game against Carolina, Hedman could not put any weight on his left skate heading to the bench with three minutes left in the second but returned two minutes later.

Ferland opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game during a 2-on-1 off a pass from Sean Monahan. Ferland added an assist and has a four-game points streak (four goals, eight points), while Monahan has points in five straight (five assists, eight points).

