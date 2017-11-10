Jaromir Jagr scores first goal as a Calgary Flame in 6-3 win over Detroit Red Wings

Jaromir Jagr had his first goal as a Flame and added an assist to lead Calgary to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

After Jagr’s rebound resulted in Mark Jankowski’s first NHL goal to open the scoring 9:15 into the first period, the future hall-of-gamer showed the type of finish around the net that has got him 766 career goals, second only to Wayne Gretzky.

Breaking up ice on a two-on-one with Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr got himself open, took a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and after patiently waiting Petr Mrazek to go down, neatly snapped a shot past the Red Wings goaltender.

It was Jagr’s first two-point game with the Flames, who signed the 45-year-old as a free agent on Oct. 4. Jagr was playing in his second-straight game after missing six with a groin injury. He has four points in seven games this season.

Gaudreau with a pair, including an empty netter, Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary (9-7-0). The Flames have won four of their last five.

Gaudreau’s three-point night extends his point-streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Martin Frk, Frans Nielsen and Anthony Mantha replied for Detroit (8-8-1). After a 2-2-0 road trip, the Red Wings kick-off a five-game homestand Saturday against Columbus.