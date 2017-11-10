Sports
November 10, 2017 12:20 am

Jaromir Jagr scores first goal as a Calgary Flame in 6-3 win over Detroit Red Wings

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Jaromir Jagr, left, of the Czech Republic, celebrates his first goal as a Calgary Flame with teammate Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings, in Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A A

Jaromir Jagr had his first goal as a Flame and added an assist to lead Calgary to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

After Jagr’s rebound resulted in Mark Jankowski’s first NHL goal to open the scoring 9:15 into the first period, the future hall-of-gamer showed the type of finish around the net that has got him 766 career goals, second only to Wayne Gretzky.

Breaking up ice on a two-on-one with Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr got himself open, took a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and after patiently waiting Petr Mrazek to go down, neatly snapped a shot past the Red Wings goaltender.

It was Jagr’s first two-point game with the Flames, who signed the 45-year-old as a free agent on Oct. 4. Jagr was playing in his second-straight game after missing six with a groin injury. He has four points in seven games this season.

 

 

Gaudreau with a pair, including an empty netter, Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary (9-7-0). The Flames have won four of their last five.
Gaudreau’s three-point night extends his point-streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Martin Frk, Frans Nielsen and Anthony Mantha replied for Detroit (8-8-1). After a 2-2-0 road trip, the Red Wings kick-off a five-game homestand Saturday against Columbus.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Detroit
Hockey
Jaromir Jagr
Johnny Gaudreau
NHL
Red Wings
Saddledome

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News