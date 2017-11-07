Henrik Sedin scores first of the season as Vancouver Canucks top Calgary Flames 5-3

Bo Horvat and Henrik Sedin scored 38 seconds apart in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday.

Horvat put the visitors in front at 4:12 on the power play when he swatted in a centering pass from Ben Hutton. Shortly after, former Canucks defenceman Matt Bartkowski got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone, enabling the Sedins to break in dangerously with Daniel setting up Henrik’s first goal of the season.

Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek and Derek Dorsett, with his team-leading seventh goal, also scored for Vancouver (8-5-2), which has won four straight road wins.

Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary (8-7-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Flames are 3-2-0 with two games remaining on a season-long seven-game homestand. Detroit visits on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Calgary took the lead twice in the second but was unable to hold it each time.

Gaudreau’s power-play goal at 11:51 made it 2-1 for the Flames.

The Canucks answered back at 15:09 when Vanek ripped a 35-foot slap shot into the top corner.

By Darren Haynes (The Canadian Press)