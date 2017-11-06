Calgary Flames get by New Jersey in shootout
Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist and Matthew Tkachuk scored the shootout winner to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.
Tkachuk, shooting third for Calgary with the shootout tied 1-1 and the Flames in a position to win it, moved in slowly and slipped a nifty high shot past Keith Kinkaid.
The Flames improved to 4-0 in games that go into overtime while New Jersey lost for the first time in four games that have gone to extra time.
Michael Frolik, Michael Stone and Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (8-6-0). The Flames improved to 3-1-0 on their season-high seven-game homestand.
Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to give him 15 on the season, which is tied for second in the league behind Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (18).
Taylor Hall, Ben Lovejoy, Brian Gibbons and Andy Greene scored for New Jersey (9-3-1), which lost consecutive games for the first time. The Devils went 1-1-1 on their road trip through Western Canada.
