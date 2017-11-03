Calgary Flames

Smith makes 43 saves, Giordano scores in OT to lift Calgary Flames over Pittsburgh Penguins

By The Canadian Press

Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl, centre, from Germany, has his deflection hit the crossbar behind Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith, right, as Mark Giordano checks him during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mark Giordano scored at 2:19 of overtime and Mike Smith made 43 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.

Giordano fired a perfect shot over the glove of Tristan Jarry off a set-up at the top of the face-off circle by Matthew Tkachuk,

Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (7-6-0). Three games into a season-long seven-game homestand, the Flames are 2-1-0.

The New Jersey Devils visit the Scotiabank Saddledome are on Sunday.

Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh (8-5-2). Jarry made 32 saves in his first start of the season.

The Penguins wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Vancouver. So far, they are 1-2-1.

The game was scoreless until late in the third when the Flames got a power play with 4:14 left as Letang was sent off for high-sticking.

It only took Calgary seven seconds to take the lead with Monahan banking a shot in off a Penguins player while Micheal Ferland screened in front.

By Darren Haynes (The Canadian Press)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

