Wanted: a new home for a cockatoo, and the exotic bird sanctuary where he lives in Vancouver

Like so many in Vancouver, Bob is in need of a home.

The Moluccan cockatoo’s background is a mystery, and that puts him in good company at the Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary.

It’s a place where unwanted parrots are rescued, cared for and adopted out again.

The birds living there are some of the 584 parrots that were rescued by the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island.

The woman who ran that charity died two years ago, and it fell to Greyhaven to care for the parrots.

Greyhaven currently operates out of a space near Coal Harbour on a short-term lease, in a building where the owner is waiting on a development application to go through.

That lease is up. And now new homes are needed for the parrots, and their sanctuary.

Greyhaven’s Jan Robson said the sanctuary has 95 large parrots in its care, and they’ll need a new home by the end of February.

“If you have property out there that you want to develop but it’s currently empty, it can be an ideal arrangement for you,” Robson told Global News.

The sanctuary doesn’t need a long lease, but it needs to operate in a facility that’s 3,000 sq. ft. in size, and the property must be zoned for this kind of a use.

In the meantime, Greyhaven is adopting the birds themselves out into new homes.

And she highly recommends them as companions.

“There is so much joy in these birds,” she said.

“You can have probably one of the most intense relationships of your life.”

