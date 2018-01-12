Rick Zamperin: Playing to be in the NFL’s final four

Round two of the NFL Playoffs is upon us.

This weekend brings us the Divisional Round, where the remaining eight teams are vying for a spot in the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The action begins Saturday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love where the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

When was the last time a top seed, playing on home turf, was an underdog?

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: An NFL wild card team is going to win Super Bowl LII

The Eagles are, and they should be, because starting quarterback Nick Foles has been below average since taking over from injured star QB Carson Wentz.

Oddsmakers are obviously impressed with how Atlanta dismantled the L.A. Rams last week, and I think the Falcons take down the Eagles 24-17.

In New England, expect the defending Super Bowl champions to roll over the unpredictable Tennessee Titans.

I know that I picked Tennessee to get trounced in Kansas City last week, but believe me this time when I say the Patriots will pound the Titans 33-17.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Buffalo’s NFL playoff drought mercifully comes to an end

Pittsburgh and Jacksonville play their AFC semi-final on Sunday afternoon and the well-rested Steelers – who were blown away by the Jaguars in the regular season – are licking their chops.

I think Pittsburgh chews up and spits out the Jags, 27-9.

Lastly, in what could be the best game of the weekend, Minnesota hosts New Orleans.

I’m on the Saints bandwagon so I guess I’ll stick with Drew Brees and co. to squeak past the defensively stout Vikings 20-19.