Rick Zamperin: Buffalo’s NFL playoff drought mercifully comes to an end

The drought is over.

The Buffalo Bills are in the NFL playoffs.

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Bills needed a couple of things to go their way in order to end what had been – at least up until Sunday – the longest playoff drought among the four major North American pro sports leagues.

Not since 1999 have the Bills played a post-season game.

On Sunday, Buffalo’s long wait came to a spectacular end.

First, the Bills needed to take care of their own business and beat AFC East Division rival Miami, which they did 22-16.

They also needed Tennessee or Baltimore to lose their season finale.

So when the Titans booked their ticket to the NFL’s second season by polishing off Jacksonville, all eyes turned to the Ravens, who were leading Cincinnati 24-20 in the last minute of regulation time.

The Bengals pulled off a miracle when quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver Tyler Boyd connected on an improbable 49-yard touchdown to put Cinci ahead 31-27 with 44 seconds to play.

The Ravens’ next drive didn’t go anywhere, triggering a massive celebration in Buffalo.

Happy New Year Buffalo, you’re going to the playoffs.