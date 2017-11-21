Rick Zamperin: Earth to Bills coach Sean McDermott, start Tyrod Taylor

After saying that he won’t be rushed into naming a starting quarterback for this Sunday, what more does Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott need?

On Monday, McDermott said he’s still evaluating whether to give rookie Nathan Peterman another start or go back to Tyrod Taylor under centre for Buffalo’s next game on Sunday in Kansas City.

Bills fans should be irate and the players must be shaking their heads.

McDermott benched Taylor for Peterman this past weekend and it could not have gone any worse.

Peterman, the former Pitt Panthers QB, was putrid, completing just 6-of-14 pass attempts for 66 yards while throwing five interceptions in Buffalo’s 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

So, is McDermott refusing to eat humble pie?

Is he refusing the acknowledge that his decision to bench Taylor backfired?

Let’s recap what happened. Of Peterman’s 14 pass attempts, he completed six of them. Five of the other eight throws he made were picked off — becoming the first quarterback since 1970 to throw at least five interceptions in the first half of a game.

Wonder what they are gonna say after this game about @TyrodTaylor …. one bad game and he’s benched. Do you cut the new guy after this half? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

What more does McDermott need to see?

So what if Taylor played horribly against New Orleans in their blowout loss two weeks ago?

Taylor is heads and tails Buffalo’s best option at quarterback. And this past Sunday just proved that.