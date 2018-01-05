Rick Zamperin: An NFL wild card team is going to win Super Bowl LII

Odds are it won’t happen, but I think there is one team playing in the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend that will go all the way.

The action kicks off Saturday afternoon when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans.

K.C. doesn’t normally blow out their opposition, but I think they do so here, trouncing Tennessee 33-13.

Atlanta invades Los Angeles Saturday night to face the upstart Rams, and I think MVP candidate Todd Gurley and co. wins a squeaker, 23-20.

Sunday afternoon brings us the Bills, who are making their first playoff appearance since 1999, when they visit Jacksonville.

As much as I’d like to see Buffalo beat their former head coach Doug Marrone, the Jags D will smother the Bills 24-13.

Later Sunday, New Orleans will take care of business, at home against Carolina, when they bounce the Panthers 31-27.

The Saints — led by coach Sean Payton, QB Drew Brees, electric rookie Alvin Kamara and a ball-hawking defence — have all the tools to go to Super Bowl 52.

Host Minnesota and AFC top dogs New England and Pittsburgh also have that “it” factor.

On Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium, I’ll take the Saints over the Steelers in an epic battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.