Guelph police cruiser rammed, suspects on the loose

Guelph police are looking for two suspects after a police cruiser was rammed in the north end of the city on Wednesday morning.

Police said an off-duty officer was shopping at a department store at around 10:30 a.m. and noticed two men were acting suspiciously.

The officer called for police to assist while the two men got into a Kia that may have been recently stolen. As the car was leaving the parking lot, two cruisers tried to pull it over.

The driver of the Kia suddenly accelerated and rammed one of the cruisers, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The Kia fled the scene and police did not pursue for public safety reasons. The car was last seen on Nicklin Drive and is described as two-tone, black car with a red roof and front-end damage.

There were no injuries to the officers and damage to the cruiser is estimated to be about $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7228.