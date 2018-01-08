Woman charged after allegedly returning to collect drugs left in Guelph hotel room

A woman has found that returning to claim drugs she allegedly left behind in a hotel room may not have been the best decision.
Police in Guelph, Ont., say staff at a west-end hotel found crystal meth and cocaine in a room after the occupants checked out on Saturday.
READ MORE: Police seize $250K of drugs and cash in Guelph
Investigators say a woman returned saying she wanted to collect items that had been forgotten in the room and was arrested.
A 33-year-old London, Ont., woman faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.