January 8, 2018 2:31 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 3:10 pm

Woman charged after allegedly returning to collect drugs left in Guelph hotel room

By Staff The Canadian Press
A woman has found that returning to claim drugs she allegedly left behind in a hotel room may not have been the best decision.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say staff at a west-end hotel found crystal meth and cocaine in a room after the occupants checked out on Saturday.

Investigators say a woman returned saying she wanted to collect items that had been forgotten in the room and was arrested.

A 33-year-old London, Ont., woman faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

