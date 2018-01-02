Police seize $250K of drugs and cash in Guelph

Wellington County OPP seized over $250,000 worth of drugs and cash from a Guelph hotel on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the investigation started with a report of a stolen vehicle from the Jesuit Centre on Highway 6, north of Guelph on Dec. 31 just before 11 a.m. which then led them to the Delta Hotel on Stone Road.

“Officers were able to identify the parties at the hotel believed to be responsible for the theft,” OPP said in a news release on Tuesday. “Circumstances allowed officers to attend the suspect’s hotel room and gain entry.”

OPP said officers found a large amount of drugs including cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, marijuana and Xanax. Cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jeffery Adam Smith of Wellington-North, 34-year-old Ingrid Danielle Ohls of Cambridge and a 17-year-old female at the hotel.

All three are facing a long list of trafficking charges and were held in custody for a bail hearing.

“The officers involved in this incident did an outstanding job. With all the factors in play here, they were able to take apart what was a complex investigation and conclude it in a manner that ensured the safety of themselves and the individuals involved,” said OPP Const. Marylou Schwindt in a statement.

Police did not provide details on the quantity of each drug or the amount of money seized, but said all of it together added up to over $250,000.