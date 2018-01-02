Truck driver killed in collision near Acton, west of Toronto: OPP
ACTON, Ont. – A truck driver has died in a highway crash west of Toronto.
Police said a commercial straight truck hit a hydro pole on Highway 7 near Acton, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.
No other information about the driver has been released.
The highway remains closed between Dublin and Crewsons lines as police continue their investigation.
