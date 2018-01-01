Lockdown on Brantford General Hospital lifted after fatal shooting in the area
One person is dead after a shooting in the vicinity of the Brantford General Hospital in Brantford, Ont. early Monday evening.
A hospital spokesperson told Global News that the shooting happened near a Rexall pharmacy located close to the hospital.
The victim was driven to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.
The hospital was placed in lockdown at 5:42 p.m., as police combed the facility to ensure the shooter wasn’t in the building.
The lockdown was lifted about an hour and a half later, and the hospital has since resumed normal operations.
Police haven’t revealed any details about suspect identity or whereabouts.
