Crime
January 1, 2018 9:17 pm
Updated: January 1, 2018 10:14 pm

Lockdown on Brantford General Hospital lifted after fatal shooting in the area

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Lockdown on Brantford General Hospital lifted after fatal shooting in the area

A A

One person is dead after a shooting in the vicinity of the Brantford General Hospital in Brantford, Ont. early Monday evening.

A hospital spokesperson told Global News that the shooting happened near a Rexall pharmacy located close to the hospital.

The victim was driven to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities examine the vehicle which was used to transport the victim to hospital.

Jeremy Cohn

The hospital was placed in lockdown at 5:42 p.m., as police combed the facility to ensure the shooter wasn’t in the building.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour and a half later, and the hospital has since resumed normal operations.

Police haven’t revealed any details about suspect identity or whereabouts.

— With files from Jeremy Cohn

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford
Brantford General Hospital
Brantford General Hospital shooting
Brantford hospital shooting
brantford ontario
Brantford shooting
Hospital shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News