Hamilton police to update homicide case of Angelo Musitano

Hamilton police have scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to update the public on the murder of notorious mobster Angelo Musitano.

Police said they were called to a residence around 4 p.m. on Chesapeake Drive in Waterdown on May 2, 2017.

When officers arrived they located Musitano inside a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said at the time they believed the shooting was targeted and that witnesses reported seeing a man with a heavy build wearing a dark toque, black jacket and beige pants leaving the scene in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

A few days following the shooting, police said they located the car the alleged gunman used in the shooting.

The burgundy 2006 Ford Fusion with rusty wheel rims was recovered around 7 p.m. on May 7 in the area of Fenton Drive and Braeheid Avenue in Waterdown.

In a news release, Hamilton police said it is believed the culprit entered and fled in a second vehicle at this location.

Angelo Musitano was the younger brother of Pat Musitano. In 1997, the Musitano brothers were charged with first-degree murder for ordering the death of Hamilton mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia.

Three years later, they were sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro.

The hitman for both murders, Kenneth Murdock, took a plea deal and named the Musitanos as the men who ordered the killings.

The Musitano brothers were released from prison in 2007.

Pat Musitano’s SUV was set on fire in the driveway of his St. Clair Boulevard home in the fall of 2015.

A month after the shooting death of Angelo Musitano, a home that belonged to Pat Musitano on St. Clair Boulevard in Hamilton was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Police said in a media release that they acknowledge the gunfire may be connected to the murder of his brother.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hamilton Central Station.

— With a file from Rick Zamperin and Nick Westoll