YouTube stars face backlash over video in which they pretend to abduct girl in Japan
YouTube stars Nick Joseph and Dan Rue have caused outrage after posting a video which shows them pretending to kidnap a child.
In the video, originally posted in September which again resurfaced in December, the pair are seen dancing through the streets of Japan before Rue grabs a young girl and starts running away with her.
Joseph, behind the camera, yells “Jackie [Chan] will find you!”
The video was posted to Rue’s Twitter account with the caption, “I found the girl from ‘Rush Hour’.”
Rue has since taken to Twitter to claim that the stunt “was staged with the family,” and that the girl is “clearly laughing.”
“We had to edit her laugh out the end when we PRETENDED to take her,” Rue said. “That’s all I’m saying… have a blessed day. Don’t have time to argue it’s clearly a definitive conversation.”
This isn’t the first time a YouTube video from Japan has raised eyebrows of late.
Last week, Logan Paul created outrage after posting a distasteful video of a dead body filmed in the country’s “suicide forest.”
YouTube issued a statement regarding Paul’s video posting on Tuesday.
