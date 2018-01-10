YouTube stars face backlash over video in which they pretend to abduct girl in Japan

YouTube stars Nick Joseph and Dan Rue have caused outrage after posting a video which shows them pretending to kidnap a child.

In the video, originally posted in September which again resurfaced in December, the pair are seen dancing through the streets of Japan before Rue grabs a young girl and starts running away with her.

Joseph, behind the camera, yells “Jackie [Chan] will find you!”

The video was posted to Rue’s Twitter account with the caption, “I found the girl from ‘Rush Hour’.”

lawwd Baby me and nick out here in JAPAN and you kno we gotta go LIVE and I found the girl from Rush Hour 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J6mK8cVphC — DanRue (@DanRue_IG) September 4, 2017

I don't like bringing attention to this kind of content but

If you wanna be an annoying & obnoxious dickhead in public that's one thing, but don't be GRABBING little kids (while they're holding their parents hand especially, wtf) and RUNNING off with them

this shit is wack man fr https://t.co/CTkETpgaeG — EROLD 2.0 (@eroldstory) January 10, 2018

It's not funny at all, shame on you. Don't come to Japan again. — みうめ (@miumeuni) January 10, 2018

Get out from Japan and never come back — MN (@singlemaltlion) January 9, 2018

Rue has since taken to Twitter to claim that the stunt “was staged with the family,” and that the girl is “clearly laughing.”

“We had to edit her laugh out the end when we PRETENDED to take her,” Rue said. “That’s all I’m saying… have a blessed day. Don’t have time to argue it’s clearly a definitive conversation.”

Hope you all kno this was staged with the family and the child is clearly laughing in the video.We had to edit her laugh out the end when we PRETENDED to take her. That’s all I’m saying have a blessed day. Don’t have time to argue it’s clearly a definitive conversation — DanRue (@DanRue_IG) January 10, 2018

This isn’t the first time a YouTube video from Japan has raised eyebrows of late.

Last week, Logan Paul created outrage after posting a distasteful video of a dead body filmed in the country’s “suicide forest.”

YouTube issued a statement regarding Paul’s video posting on Tuesday.

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018