Travel Tuesday: Know the law before you travel

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

When you’re on vacation the last thing you want is to get in trouble for breaking a law without knowing it. So, here are some laws you should be aware of the next time you’re travelling.

For example, if you are planning a trip to Dubai, you can forget about sharing a hotel room outside of marriage. It’s against the law in the United Arab Emirates to share a hotel room with someone of the opposite sex unless you’re married or closely related. This is also the case for Thailand.

If you’re travelling to Rome, you might want to re-think eating that gelato near tourist attractions. Eating and drinking in areas with historic, artistic, architectonic and cultural value could cost you a fine of about $650.

Also in Italy, the famous Piazza San Marco is overrun with pigeons and tourists love standing with them for a photo opt, but don’t feed them because it’s against the law.

And for all of the stilettos lovers out there, you may want to leave them at home if you are travelling to Greece. The country has a strict policy that prohibits on wearing them around ancient sites and monuments as they can be damaging to the structure.

Meanwhile, in the UK & Singapore, you can be fined hundreds of dollars for littering gum or spitting on the street. And in you better watch your language in Australia, in the states of Queensland and Victoria you could be fined a couple hundred dollars for swearing in public.

So don’t let something so easily avoidable ruin your trip. Do some research beforehand and enjoy your trip!