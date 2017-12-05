Travel Tuesday: How to choose a frequent flyer program

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

If you are a member of or are thinking of joining a frequent flyer program, here are some strategies for getting the most out of mileage programs.

First, think about assembling a combination of points from miles-generating credit cards along with your regular flight credits.

Try choosing airline programs that have terms that are favourable to your needs and services the places where you travel.

Avoid programs with miles that expire, and look for ones that you can combine with a credit card to accelerate your race to rewards.

The right card can get you some amazing benefits, and there’s no shortage of websites and information out there recommending the best reward credit cards.

But there are a few things to look for in terms of benefits when you’re trying to choose the right card.

Try to look for cards with a big sign-up bonus – like free miles, free checked bags or a waiver of the first year of the annual fee.

Also, always try your best not to carry a balance on these cards or you’ll be paying more for your miles than intended.

When it comes to redemption, in order to maximize points, be flexible enough to accept the routes and times that are available and book early to pay minimal redemption fees.

The research can take a bit of extra time, but in the end it will be well worth it.