Temperatures set to drop in southern Ontario as arctic air returns
If you have plans to be outdoors in southern Ontario over the coming days, be prepared for temperatures to drop as arctic air is set to return.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for many parts of the province. The weather agency said the cold snap will begin Thursday night.
“A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario Thursday,” the statement read.
“Extreme cold warning criteria of -30 C is expected to be met in many places Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday.”
On Thursday night, Environment Canada said the temperature should drop down in the Greater Toronto Area to -22 C and that it will feel like -33 with the wind chill. On Friday, the daytime high is expected to be only -16 C and the overnight low is forecast to drop to -25 C.
Meanwhile, the bitter cold is set to affect Eastern Canada as it deals with a severe weather system called bombogenesis, also referred to as a “bomb cyclone” or Nor’easter, later this week.
Global News meteorologist Ross Hull explains that bombogenesis is a low-pressure system that falls 24 millibars within 24 hours, meaning things gets intense very quickly. He said affected northeastern parts of the United States and Atlantic Canada could see over 30 centimetres of snow.
Those flying to or from those areas are encouraged to check the status of their flights.
— With files from Maham Abedi
