Omemee family embraces winter with outdoor rink

The frigid weather is dreadful for some, but the Kennedy family of Omemee is embracing it.

“I farm all summer so I work a lot in the hot weather, so actually I look forward to the cold,” Gary Kennedy said. “And we do a lot of winter things. It’s fun.”

This is the eighth year the family has built an outdoor ice rink at Kennedy Farms so their two kids can play hockey alongside their cousins and friends.

“A bunch of them come out every Monday night and it’s our first year playing hockey and me and my brother teach them how to play,” Gary said.

While building and maintaining an ice rink is arduous, Mary Kennedy says it’s well worth the effort.

“People think it’s quick and easy to do, but you know what? You have to put some effort into it,” Mary said. “You’ve got to flood it the odd time, and lots of snow removal, but when you’ve had all the kids out playing on it, it’s pretty awesome and it’s totally worth it.”

Gary spent half a day in mid-November building the rink. And it’s not just the adults who work on preserving the ice. The kids also lend a hand.

“Sometimes kids will call and say, ‘Can I come over and skate?’ We always say, ‘Sure, but you have to clean the rink off first,'” Mary said. “So they have to do some work before they can have some fun on it.”