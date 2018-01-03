Canada
January 3, 2018 8:59 am

Fire quickly extinguished at Kawartha Dairy in Bobcaygeon

Firefighters in Bobcaygeon responded to a small fire at Kawartha Dairy on Tuesday night.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze at Kawartha Dairy’s headquarters in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews from four stations were called to the building on Prince Street just before 7 p.m. It’s believed a fire started in a boiler room of the popular ice cream/milk factory.

Employees were evacuated as firefighters entered the building.

There was no damage to the structure and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been released.

