Woman dead, 2 injured in Tottenham house fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in a semi-detached house in Tottenham overnight Tuesday.
New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon said firefighters responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. about a heavy structure fire on Park Crescent.
A woman was found dead inside the home and two others were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns.
The fire fully engulfed the house and spread to a neighbourhing home.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Firefighters are still working to suppress hotspots.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ontario Provincial Police are on scene investigating.
