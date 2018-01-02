Edmonton police ask for information on 21-year-old man found dead

Police have released the name of the victim of a suspicious death on Jan. 1 in the hopes the public can provide some information to help the investigation.

A body was found at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday near 92 Avenue and 77 Street.

Police have identified the man as 21-year-old Ruben (Ben) Baker.

The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

“We are hopeful someone may have information on where Mr. Baker was residing and where he had been prior to his discovery yesterday afternoon,” Acting Staff Sgt. Darrin Gordon said on Tuesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.