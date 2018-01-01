Body found in south Edmonton alley

Edmonton police are investigating after a body was found in an alley on Monday.

Officers cordoned off an alleyway in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue, in the Holyrood neighbourhood.

Edmonton police said early Monday afternoon it was too early to say how the person died. Officers were going door to door in the area to try to gather more information.

Upwards of seven or eight police vehicles were coming and going from the scene at around 2:30 p.m.

About half of the alley was blocked off by police tape. Officers hung up a blue tarp around a set of garbage cans in the alley.

