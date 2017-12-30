Snow warnings end but travel advisories remain for mountain passes

All of the snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for the B.C. interior have now ended, but mountain passes in the area remain treacherous.

According to Environment Canada, as much as 30 centimetres of snow fell along some parts of the Coquihalla since Thursday.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton, were both closed for a time overnight because of avalanche hazards.

Highway 5A remains closed between Aspen Grove and Princeton due to avalanche hazards.

Highway 3 is scheduled to be closed 30 kilometres west of Creston between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for avalanche control.

Travel advisories remain in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector because of compact snow, slippery conditions, and limited visibility due to blowing snow.