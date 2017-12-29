Drivers stranded for hours on Coquihalla Highway due to weather, crashes

A series of accidents between Hope and Merritt on Thursday brought traffic on the Coquihalla Highway to a halt for more than seven hours.

Traffic finally started moving again just before midnight, but by then the damage had already been done.

Frustrated drivers told Global News they couldn’t get through to police or DriveBC for updates on when they could get moving again.

“When I called [DriveBC] they didn’t really have an idea what was going on,” said motorist Cheyenne Hohensinn, who was stranded just outside of Hope.

“They had no information for me, they just told me to ‘sit tight, it’s going to be a long one’ and if I run out of fuel, to call 911.”

Environment Canada did issue a special weather statement for the region on Thursday as about 30 centimetres of snow fell between Hope and Merritt.

A snowfall warning and travel advisory remains in place on Friday.

Up to 25 centimetres of new snow is expected to fall over the Coquihalla Summit between Hope and Merritt, Allison Pass from Hope to Princeton and Kootenay Pass in the Selkirk Mountains.

The snow is expected to taper off Saturday morning.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for comment.