Free Hamilton Street Railway service available on New Year’s Eve

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) will be providing free late-night service on New Year’s Eve.

The offer applies to select routes until approximately 2:30 a.m.

Visit hamilton.ca/hsr to view the schedules online.

The city says the goal is to ensure customers have safe transportation home after they ring in 2018. Mayor Fred Eisenberger encourages revellers to “put away your car keys, take advantage of this service.”

Management is thanking the transit union executive and operators for making the service possible.

Customers can ride the HSR for free starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.