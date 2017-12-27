Rihanna calls for an end to gun violence after cousin killed in shooting

Rihanna is mourning the death of her cousin in Barbados and dreaming of an end to gun violence.

READ MORE: Rihanna visits school in Malawi for Global Citizen campaign to raise $3.1 billion for global education

The 29-year-old singer posted photos on Instagram with a man tagged by the username Merka_95, who is believed to be 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, BuzzFeed reports.

According to BuzzFeed, local news reported Alleyne was killed in the Barbadian capital of Bridgetown on Dec. 26, after being approached by a man who shot him multiple times. He died of his injuries in hospital.

The caption on Rihanna’s post includes the hashtag “#endgunviolence”.

Thousands of Rihanna’s followers left their condolences in the comments.

READ MORE: Rihanna’s childhood street is being renamed in her honour

Merka_95’s Instagram feed features a number of pictures with Rihanna, including one captioned, “My cousin not yours,” with the singer tagged.

In a post from February, he tagged Rihanna and wrote, “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.”

ET Canada has reached out to Rihanna’s representatives.