Female pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Scarborough

A female pedestrian in her 40s has died after a hit-and-run in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said they responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at Kingston Road and Warden Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

The driver initially fled the scene, but at 4:30 p.m., officers from the 55 division located the vehicle with extensive damage at Queen Street and Kingston Road, just about five kilometres from the incident. The driver, a 28-year-old man was arrested, but was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The female victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Toronto police traffic services const. Clint Stibbe said witnesses were pivotal in helping officers to locate the vehicle involved.

The intersection of Warden Avenue and Kingston Road was closed for the police investigation, but the roads have since been reopened.

“It is the holiday season, the last thing we want to see is somebody struck and killed on the roads,” he said. “We are asking that drivers pay extra attention to what’s happening on the road, not be distracted and focus on the task at hand.”

Stibbe said they are still waiting to confirm what charges the driver will face.

“But in the end, that will not bring this person [victim] back.”