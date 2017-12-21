RCMP looking for three people wanted on Canada-wide warrants

RCMP are looking for three people wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrants who they say are unlawfully at large.

The Mounties say the man and two women were released from a Federal Corrections Institution and have since breached the conditions of their release.

Although police have made attempts to locate them, all three are now wanted on unrelated Canada-wide warrants and have not been successful in locating them.

Christopher Mackenzie, 38, is described as being 1.8 m tall, weighing approximately 91 kgs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mackenzie has tattoos on his neck and his right upper arm and police believe he may be in the Truro, N.S., area.

Lynn Després, 31, is described as being 1.7 m tall and weighing 68 kgs.

Després has brown hair, blue eyes and a piercing on her left eyebrow.

She also has tattoos on both wrists, neck, right shoulder, left ankle and her hips.

Després is believed to be in the area of Moncton, N.B., or Miramichi, N.B.

Alyssa Saunders, 24, is described as being 1.6 m tall and weighing 55 kgs with black hair and blue eyes.

She is reported to have tattoos on her upper torso, left ankle, left shoulder, right and left wrists and left hand.

Saunders also has piercings on her tongue, nose, lips and ears.

The Mounties believe she is in the Moncton, N.B., or Fredericton, N.B., area.