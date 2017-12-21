Crime
December 21, 2017 3:59 pm
Updated: December 22, 2017 6:06 pm

RCMP looking for three people wanted on Canada-wide warrants

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating three people who are wanted on Canada-wide warrants

New Brunswick RCMP
A A

RCMP are looking for three people wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrants who they say are unlawfully at large.

The Mounties say the man and two women were released from a Federal Corrections Institution and have since breached the conditions of their release.

Although police have made attempts to locate them, all three are now wanted on unrelated Canada-wide warrants and have not been successful in locating them.

Christopher Mackenzie, 38, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

New Brunswick RCMP

Christopher Mackenzie, 38, is described as being 1.8 m tall, weighing approximately 91 kgs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mackenzie has tattoos on his neck and his right upper arm and police believe he may be in the Truro, N.S., area.

Lynn Després, 31, is wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

New Brunswick RCMP

Lynn Després, 31, is described as being 1.7 m tall and weighing 68 kgs.

Després has brown hair, blue eyes and a piercing on her left eyebrow.

She also has tattoos on both wrists, neck, right shoulder, left ankle and her hips.

Després is believed to be in the area of Moncton, N.B., or Miramichi, N.B.

Alyssa Saunder,24, has multiple tattoos

New Brunswick RCMP

Alyssa Saunders, 24, is described as being 1.6 m tall and weighing 55 kgs with black hair and blue eyes.

She is reported to have tattoos on her upper torso, left ankle, left shoulder, right and left wrists and left hand.

Saunders also has piercings on her tongue, nose, lips and ears.

The Mounties believe she is in the Moncton, N.B., or Fredericton, N.B., area.

