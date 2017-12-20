Halifax police launch #WantedWednesdayhfx program

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) have kicked off their #WantedWednesdayHfx program, which will see the police force release information on three people every week currently wanted on warrants.

The HRP say that as people are caught, their photo and information will be removed from their page.

“Whether these people turn themselves in, or police receive information on their whereabouts from the public, the goal is to locate and arrest each person who has been featured,” the police wrote on their website describing the initiative.

Police are urging the public to not approach anyone they see from the list and instead contact HRP at 902-490-5016 or Halifax District RCMP at 902-244-7208. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The three individuals included in this week’s list are Eric Roger Latham, 33, Kartel Brandon Lee Pye, 26, and Craig Alred Dawson, 41.

Dawson is wanted on two arrest warrants for failing to appear in court, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

Latham is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Pye is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, overcoming resistance by choking, forcible confinement, trafficking in persons, receiving material benefits, withholding or destroying documents and uttering threats.