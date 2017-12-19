Halifax man arrested after overnight home break-in

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man after an overnight break-in at a Halifax home.

According to police, a woman returned home in the 2700-block of Fern Avenue at 3 a.m., and noticed her back door was open. She also discovered glass on the floor.

Patrol officers followed evidence from the scene to a residence down the street in the 5800-block of Macara Street.

Police say they found and arrested a suspect without incident.

William Edward DeWolfe, 45, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday to face one count of break and enter.