‘My husband ran, jumped over the baby gate and right at them’: Halifax resident warns others after break-in

A Halifax resident is warning others to lock their doors after her family was the victim of an overnight break-in while they were home.

The woman, who lives in the city’s west end, has asked to remain anonymous because she is concerned the suspects have not yet been caught.

According to the woman, she was home with her infant, husband and brother just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, when she heard a loud noise. She says everyone was upstairs and awake at the time. As well, the home’s lights were all on.

“My husband jumped out of bed and ran halfway down the stairs,” she said. “My brother was right behind my husband.”

She says there were two young men who had come in through the front door and were standing inside their home. Her husband ran after the men and chased them out of the house and into the streets.

“My husband ran, jumped over the baby gate and right at them. I don’t think they would have ran if it was just me [at home],” she said.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed they were called to a break-and-enter in progress early Wednesday morning in the 3300-block of Federal Avenue. They said it’s believed the two suspects entered the house through an unlocked door.

The woman admits the family had left the door unlocked but had intended to lock it before going to bed. She’s now warning others not to do the same.

“You may be tired, lock your doors. You may be in a rush, but still lock your doors,” she said.

She says the suspects also rummaged through the family’s van and damaged the interior, as well as Christmas gifts for her children.

In addition, police are investigating a break-and-enter on Summit Street in Dartmouth that happened on Dec. 5. In that case, the homeowners woke up to discover the back door was open and that someone had been in their home.

Several items had been stolen including a cellphone, digital camera and money.

Once again, police believe the suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door.

“To reduce the risk of your house being broken into, make sure that windows and doors are locked before you leave your home,” police said in a news release.

“If you have sliding windows or patio doors, place a piece of wood along the tracks to make them more difficult to open. If your home is equipped with an alarm, ensure it is activated when you leave.”

Police are also asking anyone who notices suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to report it to them by calling 902-490-5020.