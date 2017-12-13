N.S. tractor trailer driver arrested for impaired driving after overturning on highway median
A Nova Scotia man is facing impaired driving charges after his tractor trailer overturned on a highway median.
The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 104 near Alma.
READ: N.S. man charged with impaired driving after vehicle with toddler inside overturns
According to RCMP, police were already responding to a 911 call of a possible impaired driver involving the same tractor trailer.
The vehicle was reportedly swerving between both lanes of traffic.
READ: N.S. woman arrested for impaired driving after Good Samaritans pull her from submerged vehicle
The driver, a 50-year-old man from Canso, was arrested at the scene of the crash and was taken to hospital in New Glasgow to be treated for what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The man faces charges of impaired driving and refusing to give a blood sample. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Feb. 28, 2018.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.