Crime
December 13, 2017 12:59 pm

N.S. tractor trailer driver arrested for impaired driving after overturning on highway median

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
File/Global News
A A

A Nova Scotia man is facing impaired driving charges after his tractor trailer overturned on a highway median.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 104 near Alma.

READ: N.S. man charged with impaired driving after vehicle with toddler inside overturns

Story continues below

According to RCMP, police were already responding to a 911 call of a possible impaired driver involving the same tractor trailer.

The vehicle was reportedly swerving between both lanes of traffic.

READ: N.S. woman arrested for impaired driving after Good Samaritans pull her from submerged vehicle

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Canso, was arrested at the scene of the crash and was taken to hospital in New Glasgow to be treated for what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The man faces charges of impaired driving and refusing to give a blood sample. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Feb. 28, 2018.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Alma NS
Crash
Impaired Driver
Impaired Driving
Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Nova Scotia RCMP
NS RCMP
overturned tractor trailer
overturned vehicle
Pictou County
RCMP
Refusal of a Blood Demand
tractor trailer
tractor trailer driver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News