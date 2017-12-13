N.S. tractor trailer driver arrested for impaired driving after overturning on highway median

A Nova Scotia man is facing impaired driving charges after his tractor trailer overturned on a highway median.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 104 near Alma.

According to RCMP, police were already responding to a 911 call of a possible impaired driver involving the same tractor trailer.

The vehicle was reportedly swerving between both lanes of traffic.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Canso, was arrested at the scene of the crash and was taken to hospital in New Glasgow to be treated for what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The man faces charges of impaired driving and refusing to give a blood sample. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Feb. 28, 2018.

