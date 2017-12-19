110K illegal cigarettes, vehicle seized following traffic stop in Nova Scotia

A joint operation by Halifax District RCMP and Service Nova Scotia has resulted in the seizure of nearly 110,000 contraband cigarettes and charges against a 28-year-old man from Ottawa.

The seizure was the result of a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., on Dec. 18.

Police seized a vehicle along with the 110,000 illegal cigarettes.

According to a press release, the estimated provincial tax value of the cigarettes is more $30,000 and a federal tax value is $23,100.

The man has been charged under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and the Criminal Code.

He’s been remanded into custody until Jan. 5 when he will reappear in court.