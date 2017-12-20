2 people found dead after trailer fire in eastern Alberta

RCMP and EMS were called to a fire at a trailer south of Vermillion on Tuesday and found two adults dead inside.

Emergency crews arrived at the residential lot at about 6:20 a.m.

The trailer was destroyed by fire and while the fire is not considered suspicious at this time, officials are still investigating.

Autopsies on the two adults are being done in Edmonton, however, there could be delays because the medical examiner’s office is backed up, RCMP said.

They added the genders, ages and identities of the two people can’t be confirmed until the autopsy results are done.

Vermillion is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.