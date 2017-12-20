Lady Gaga announces two-year Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas next year to begin a two-year residency at the MGM Park Theater.

Gaga herself confirmed the deal, which would see her start her residency in December 2018.

“The rumours are true,” Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter, accompanying photos of her signing the contract. “I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theatre. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! “LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!”

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu Story continues below — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

While details of the show itself have yet to be revealed, the announcement promises “a show designed specifically for this intimate venue” in what’s described as “a two-year, multi-date love affair with Las Vegas.”

“It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli,” Gaga said in the announcement. “It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honour of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners — you can count on this performer always for one thing… I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

Added Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International: “Our announcement today of Lady Gaga joining an amazing lineup of talent at Park Theater is monumental for Lady Gaga fans, MGM Resorts and the Park MGM brand. We have all been wowed by Lady Gaga’s raw talent, but the passion, commitment and creativity she is prepared to bring to this engagement will truly be transformational…Las Vegas, get ready to become the Entertainment Capital of the Universe.”

Unconfirmed rumours have been swirling that Gaga will receive a $100-million payday for the two-year residency, although a source tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that figure is “way, way off,” claiming the residency will actually be a mere 36 shows that will extend from December 2018 until the first quarter of 2019, with Gaga to be paid $400,000 per show. If that report ends up being true, Gaga would take home a substantially lower $14.4 million.

As you’d expect from Gaga’s fanbase, Little Monsters were beside themselves at the news, and took to Twitter to share their joy.

