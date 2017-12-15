RCMP radar gun used to encourage instead of slow down Vernon speed skaters

When you’re a speed skater, it goes without saying that going fast is where it’s at.

“I started hockey and I liked the concept, I liked the speed aspect but I didn’t like trying to get the puck in the net,” Vernon Speed Skating Club member Nate Benn said. “So I looked around Vernon and ended up finding speed skating.”

At Wednesday’s practice, the skaters were trying to set personal best times in 400 metre sprints.

“It goes into an algorithm of how long you’ve been skating and the time and then you can win a trophy for a month and a toque,” skater Sam McDicken said. “Whoever improves the most.”

For the first time at practice, an RCMP volunteer used a radar gun to record the skaters’ speeds.

“As long as there’s continual improvement, what anyone else does is really irrelevant. But being kids they like to keep track of how they’re doing compared to the guy next to them. It’s all healthy so long as they’re cheering for each other to do well,” head coach Mike Hall said.

The club was started 25 years ago by Peter Blokker. At 84-years-old, he still competes in the masters division.

“I like it, it’s fun, keeps a person fit,” Blokker said.

Old or young, everyone is welcome at the Vernon Speed Skating Club.

“We have skates available. Bring a helmet. We’ll get you up and running. It’s a whole lot easier than it looks actually,” said the head coach.