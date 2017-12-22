Best Boxing Day deals for 2017

Boxing Day is an opportunity for retailers to clear inventory for the end of the year, and for consumers to take advantage of deep discounts and huge sales.

According to a recent survey from RetailMeNot.ca, Canadians could be spending upwards of $600 on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve alone — that’s on top of the $1,400 they already spent on holiday celebrations.

According to the survey, Canadians are spending an average of $215 on themselves throughout the sales — that’s more than they plan to spend on anyone else in their lives, loved ones included.

Instead of scrambling to search for the best deals around for Boxing Day and Boxing Week deals, Global News has put together an all-encompassing list for you. (Keep an eye on this space since we’ll be updating the info every day.)

Babies & Kids

Babies R Us: Is offering up to 50 per cent off all products in-store from Dec. 26 – 31. Online sale starts Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Toys R Us: Is offering up to 50 per cent off all products in-store from Dec 26 – 31. Online sale starts Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Beauty

KKW Beauty: Is offering up to 30 per cent off all products online.

Kylie Cosmetics: Is offering 40 per cent off all lip products and 30 per cent off all palettes.

Sephora Canada: Is offering deals on Dec. 26.

Fashion & Accessories

Adidas: Is offering 25 per cent off select full-priced products from Dec. 20 – Jan. 3.

AK Jewellery: Is offering up to 70 per cent off all inventory on Dec. 26.

Aldo: Is offering 50 per cent off all original prices in-store and online on Dec. 26. No code required.

Aritzia: Is offering 50 per cent off select items site-wide and in stores on Dec. 26. No code required.

Browns: Is offering up to 70 per cent off select styles online and in-store from Dec. 26 – 31.

Forever 21: Shop Boxing Day deals starting at $8 on Dec. 26. No code required.

Nordstrom Canada: Boxing Day deals start in-store Dec. 26.

Under The Umbrella Artisan Collective: Is offering up to 75 per cent off some of their most popular items on Dec. 26 from 11 – 6 p.m.

Home & Lifestyle

Casper: From Dec. 26 – 31, save $150 on an order of $1000 or more using the code BOX150.

National Mattress Outlet Plus+: Is offering clearance and outlet pricing on all mattresses, with no tax on all orders and free delivery on purchases over $199. The sale is available in stores and online with the code BOXINGDAY17 on Dec. 26.

Wayfair: Wayfair.ca’s Boxing Week sale includes deals of up to 70 per cent off from Dec. 22 – Jan. 5.

Other

Buddha Brands Co.: Save 30 per cent on all orders from Dec. 26 – 31, with the code BOXING30.

Marissa Liana Holistic Nutritionist: Is offering 50 per cent off all Ebooks and meal plans including Bikini Bod Beat The Bloat, Fresh Start 14-Day Holistic Detox and Deliciously Gluten Free Dessert Cook Book on Dec. 26.

Sky Zone: Is offering 25 per cent off all birthday parties and events booked and hosted by Dec. 31. Book by contacting the event team and mention promo code “HOPPYBDAY25.”

Staples: Is offering discounts on top brands by getting to your local store at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26 or shop online.

The Gamers’ Lodge: Is offering 50 per cent off select games and buy 2, get 1 free on all others.

Technology

Best Buy: Boxing Day prices begin Dec. 24 – 26.

Defunc: Is offering 25 per cent off purchases online with the promo code BOXING from Dec. 26 – 31.

HP: Is offering savings up to $750 while supplies last from Dec. 21 – Jan. 1. Save $50 when you spend $200 store-wide with the coupon BOXING50.

PlayStation Canada: Is offering deals on the PS4, PS4 Pro, PSVR and DualShock 4 from Dec. 23 – Jan. 1.

The Source: Boxing Week sales begin at 12:01 a.m. ET Dec. 25 – Jan. 3.

Visions Electronics: Boxing Day sale starts online Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. and in store Dec. 26 at 6 am.

Travel

Busabout: Save 25 per cent on all of Busabout’s “Hop-on Hop-off” passes, that links up to 47 of Europe’s best destinations. A selection of Busabout’s other adventures is also on offer including 25 per cent off trips exploring Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Spain and Portugal. There is also an offer available for the Thai Island Flexi Hopper. Buy the trip at regular price and receive the second trip for free. The offers are available on Dec. 26 and 27 with the promo code BOXINGDAY.

Contiki: Save up to 30 per cent off on select trips to Europe and Asia if booked by Jan. 1, 2018.

InstaRyde: The Toronto ride-share service will be offering the first 2,500 rides anywhere in the GTA for only 99 cents, starting at 7 a.m. Dec. 26 through 11 p.m. in their “Ryde” category (4 people max). Riders will be charged and then reimbursed less the 99 cents.

Did we miss a Boxing Day / Week deal that you’d like to share with us? Fill out the contact form below and we will add it to our list.